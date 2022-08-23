NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690,804. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

