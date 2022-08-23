NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,770 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.7 %

CVX traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. The stock has a market cap of $316.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.