NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 136,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

