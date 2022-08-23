Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,107 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $55,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.60.

Nordson stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.29. 5,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.30. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

