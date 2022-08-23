Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,880. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

