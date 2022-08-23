Oasis Network One Day Volume Hits $73.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $354.73 million and $73.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

