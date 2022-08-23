Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Up 12.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.17. 311,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 547,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Specifically, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,060,255.92. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$265,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,547 shares in the company, valued at C$428,614.23. Also, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,060,255.92.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 12.1 %

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.