Occam.Fi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.98 Million (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Occam.Fi has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $28,769.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00109141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00250528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Occam.Fi Coin Profile

Occam.Fi (CRYPTO:OCC) uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Octoin is the international platform with the maximum number of investment tools for earning the money at the crypto market. The Octoin Leaders have managed to implement the main principle of the project which is to unite the world capital for the professional influence of the crypto markets. “

