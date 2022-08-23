Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.30. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 923 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

