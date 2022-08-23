ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,121. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

