Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 36,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

