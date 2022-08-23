Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,661. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

