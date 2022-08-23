Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after buying an additional 338,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $41.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

