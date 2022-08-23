PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 8.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.83. 166,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,728,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

