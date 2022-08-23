Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $508.05, but opened at $551.00. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $555.16, with a volume of 48,677 shares.
The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.12.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 10.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
