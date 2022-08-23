Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $508.05, but opened at $551.00. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $555.16, with a volume of 48,677 shares.

The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.12.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

