Particl (PART) Trading 31.9% Higher This Week

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $1,662.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008807 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,621 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

