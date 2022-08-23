PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

