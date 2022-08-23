PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0259 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $14.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00181423 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.