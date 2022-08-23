Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PRDO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $857.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

