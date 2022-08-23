Pinkcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $307,237.48 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $307,237.48 and $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00223637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00446281 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,491,049 coins and its circulating supply is 437,230,613 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

