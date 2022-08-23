Polylastic (POLX) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polylastic (POLX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Polylastic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polylastic has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $165,044.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polylastic has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polylastic
Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic.
Buying and Selling Polylastic
Receive News & Updates for Polylastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polylastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.