PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Tops $439.00

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $736,483.98 and approximately $439.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.33 or 0.07717403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00159648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00265373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00720011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00620683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,721,968 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

