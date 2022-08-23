Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $520.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,912,101 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

