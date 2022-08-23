Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

