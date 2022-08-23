ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

BATS:REGL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,744 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

