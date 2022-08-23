PUTinCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $782.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $782.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,462.00 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00056085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026877 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

