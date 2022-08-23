Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $58,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,267,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 237,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 4,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

