QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $69.67 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

