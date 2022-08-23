QuickSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.59 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $2.51 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $72.13 or 0.00336076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

