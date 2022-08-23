Radicle Price Reaches $2.29 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Radicle has a market cap of $74.04 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00010671 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,489.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129093 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033597 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075497 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
