Rai Reflex Index Hits One Day Volume of $486,341.00 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $15.43 million and $486,341.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00013563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00084228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00769756 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,286,568 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

