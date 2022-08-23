Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,878.00

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $27,878.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00216674 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

