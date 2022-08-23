Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Hits $192.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $804,699.83 and $192.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

