Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 409 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $110,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 373,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $92,252,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.30.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

