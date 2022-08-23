Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $116.86 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $116,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.