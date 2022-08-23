Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $120,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

