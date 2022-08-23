ReapChain (REAP) Market Cap Tops $13.56 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ReapChain has a market cap of $13.56 million and $2.99 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

