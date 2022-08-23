Release Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000149 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.