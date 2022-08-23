Render Token Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $152.79 million and $14.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

