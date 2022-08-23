River & Mercantile LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for about 4.7% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ACWV traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. 82,916 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

