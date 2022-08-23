River & Mercantile LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 14,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,130. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

