ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $820,593.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00217447 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.