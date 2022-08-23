SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 98.4% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 145.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $36,505.30 and $4.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 98.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00148931 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,209,792 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

