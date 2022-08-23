SafeMoon Inu Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $3.44 million and $19,998.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00772148 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
