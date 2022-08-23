SafeMoon Trading Up 475.5% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 185.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 475.5% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $189.52 million and $24,946.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

