Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.