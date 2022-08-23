Savix (SVX) Market Cap Reaches $53,888.74

Savix (SVX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Savix has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $53,888.74 and $46.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 161,568 coins and its circulating supply is 68,936 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

