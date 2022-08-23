Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,618. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.