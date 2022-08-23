Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,339.00

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Secured MoonRat Token has a market capitalization of $976,393.27 and approximately $12,339.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Secured MoonRat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secured MoonRat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.