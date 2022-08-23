SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 60,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,159,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

